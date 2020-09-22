Police reports from Sept. 22

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Todricas Deontae Askew, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal trespass.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Travarus Montreal Brooks, 35, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1700block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
- First-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2600 block of 14th Street Southwest.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- Marcus Calhoun, of Montgomery, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.
- Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported by a subject on Lakeview Heights in Jackson's Gap.
