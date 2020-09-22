 Skip to main content
Police reports from Sept. 22
Police reports from Sept. 22

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Todricas Deontae Askew, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal trespass. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Travarus Montreal Brooks, 35, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1700block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. 
  • First-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2600 block of 14th Street Southwest. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • Marcus Calhoun, of Montgomery, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property. 
  • Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported by a subject on Lakeview Heights in Jackson's Gap. 
