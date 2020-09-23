 Skip to main content
Police reports from Sept. 23
Police reports from Sept. 23

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Kristie Jean Wright was arrested and charged with distributing a private image with intent to harass/threaten/coerce/intimidate the person depicted. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Erik Allen Stringer, 48, of Eclectic, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Herman Lee Rice, 67, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Garrett Payne Nixon, 28, of Valley, was arrested and charge with driving under the influence of alcohol. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • Theft was reported by a resident of Dudleyville Road in Dadeville.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

