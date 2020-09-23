Police reports from Sept. 23

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Kristie Jean Wright was arrested and charged with distributing a private image with intent to harass/threaten/coerce/intimidate the person depicted.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Erik Allen Stringer, 48, of Eclectic, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Herman Lee Rice, 67, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Garrett Payne Nixon, 28, of Valley, was arrested and charge with driving under the influence of alcohol.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- Theft was reported by a resident of Dudleyville Road in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.