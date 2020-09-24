 Skip to main content
Police reports from Sept. 24
Police reports from Sept. 24

  • Updated
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance were reported at 200 Lee Rd. 476, Phenix City. 
  • Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 13000 block of Lee Rd. 379, Valley. 
  • Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 3000 block of Lee Road 393, Auburn. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 10000 block of Lee Road 240, Phenix City. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported at 505 Lee Rd. 687, Smiths. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 479, Phenix City. 
  • Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 770, Smiths. 
  • Crystle Gail Criswell, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Ashley Jay Turner, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (suboxone) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Jeffrey Jacob Richarsdon, 25, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and second-degree possession of marijuana. 
  • Krystal Joy Westleigh, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. 
  • Vishal Chaturbhai Gohil, 27, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Vonda Kay Pettingill, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of disorderly conduct.
  • Kimberly Lorraine Garrette, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and hold for other agency (Muscogee County). 
  • Jeffery Alan Bell, 41, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended. 
  • Melissa Diann Marie Withers, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 
  • Fred Lyle Moore, 69, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance). 
  • Shane L. Huckaby, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Elizabeth Morgan Crutchfield, 21, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and four counts of second-degree bail jumping. 
  • Brandon Thomas Hart, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of sexual torture, six counts of production of pornography with minors and seven counts of possession of child pornography. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2257 Interstate Dr. 
  • Lelia Leslie Wilson, 53, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree criminal tampering was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Takevian Deandre Jackson, 26, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • Theft of property was reported by a resident of Cobb Road in Notasulga. 

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

