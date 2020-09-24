Police reports from Sept. 24

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance were reported at 200 Lee Rd. 476, Phenix City.
- Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 13000 block of Lee Rd. 379, Valley.
- Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 3000 block of Lee Road 393, Auburn.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 10000 block of Lee Road 240, Phenix City.
- First-degree theft of property was reported at 505 Lee Rd. 687, Smiths.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 479, Phenix City.
- Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 770, Smiths.
- Crystle Gail Criswell, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ashley Jay Turner, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (suboxone) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jeffrey Jacob Richarsdon, 25, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
- Krystal Joy Westleigh, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
- Vishal Chaturbhai Gohil, 27, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Vonda Kay Pettingill, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of disorderly conduct.
- Kimberly Lorraine Garrette, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and hold for other agency (Muscogee County).
- Jeffery Alan Bell, 41, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended.
- Melissa Diann Marie Withers, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
- Fred Lyle Moore, 69, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
- Shane L. Huckaby, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Elizabeth Morgan Crutchfield, 21, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and four counts of second-degree bail jumping.
- Brandon Thomas Hart, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of sexual torture, six counts of production of pornography with minors and seven counts of possession of child pornography.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2257 Interstate Dr.
- Lelia Leslie Wilson, 53, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree criminal tampering was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Takevian Deandre Jackson, 26, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- Theft of property was reported by a resident of Cobb Road in Notasulga.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
