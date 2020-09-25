Police reports from Sept. 25

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of 28th Street.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Jalen J. Washington, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed pistol without permit and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- Jack Tracy Hill, 30, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
