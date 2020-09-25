 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Sept. 25
0 comments

Police reports from Sept. 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of 28th Street. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Jalen J. Washington, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed pistol without permit and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jack Tracy Hill, 30, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. 

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert