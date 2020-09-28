Police reports from Sept. 28

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of County Road 388.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of 40th Street.
- First-degree robbery was reported in the 400 block of Denna Drive.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 500.
- Telina Lynn Breeze, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Gage Abbot Hudson, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with breaking into a vehicle, third-degree assault and four counts of second-degree bail jumping.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft was reported in the 2300 block of 24th Street Southwest.
- First-degree theft was reported in the 100 block of South Sixth Avenue.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Christopher Shane Gay, 43, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Roy Dexter Cooper, 31, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
