Police reports from Sept. 29

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 90 block of Lee Road 274, Cusseta.
- Drug trafficking (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and firearms license required were reported at 0 Lee Rd. 166, Opelika.
- Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 900 block of Lee Road 307, Phenix City.
- Second-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) were reported in the 100 block of Carlo Avenue, Opelika.
- Coty Eugene Chambers, 30, was arrested and charged with probation revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Anthony Douglas Marshall, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Premium Beverage Company, 1511 First Ave.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Casey Smith, 35, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with capital murder (robbery).
- Amber Hancock, 27, of Valley, was arrested and charged with capital murder (robbery).
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- A resident of Manoy Drive in Dadeville filed a report for theft.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
