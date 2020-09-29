 Skip to main content
Police reports from Sept. 29
  • Updated
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 90 block of Lee Road 274, Cusseta. 
  • Drug trafficking (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and firearms license required were reported at 0 Lee Rd. 166, Opelika. 
  • Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 900 block of Lee Road 307, Phenix City. 
  • Second-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) were reported in the 100 block of Carlo Avenue, Opelika. 
  • Coty Eugene Chambers, 30, was arrested and charged with probation revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). 
  • Anthony Douglas Marshall, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Premium Beverage Company, 1511 First Ave.

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Casey Smith, 35, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with capital murder (robbery). 
  • Amber Hancock, 27, of Valley, was arrested and charged with capital murder (robbery). 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • A resident of Manoy Drive in Dadeville filed a report for theft. 

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

