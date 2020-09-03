 Skip to main content
Police reports from Sept. 3
Police reports from Sept. 3

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION 

  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of VFW Road. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Dean Road. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of Farmville Lakes Road. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of North College Street. 
  • An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • An Auburn 24-year-old was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 200 block of Brannon Avenue. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 16th Avenue. 
  • Cruelty to animals was reported in the 3000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of 55th Street. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 29. 
  • Brandon James Osteen, 29, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon. 
