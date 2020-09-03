Police reports from Sept. 3

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of VFW Road.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Dean Road.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of Farmville Lakes Road.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of North College Street.
- An Auburn 20-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An Auburn 24-year-old was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 200 block of Brannon Avenue.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 16th Avenue.
- Cruelty to animals was reported in the 3000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of 55th Street.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 29.
- Brandon James Osteen, 29, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon.
