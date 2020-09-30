 Skip to main content
Police reports from Sept. 30
Police reports from Sept. 30

Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive. 
  • Discharging firearm in city limits was reported in the 1600 block of South College Street. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1000 block of Columbus Parkway. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Corey Kneith Warner, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of illegal prescription. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1600 block of 53rd Street. 
