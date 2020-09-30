Police reports from Sept. 30

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.
- Discharging firearm in city limits was reported in the 1600 block of South College Street.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1000 block of Columbus Parkway.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Corey Kneith Warner, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of illegal prescription.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1600 block of 53rd Street.
