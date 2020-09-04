 Skip to main content
Police reports from Sept. 4
  • Updated
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Green Street. 
  • Joel Lynn Amolins, 54, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. 
  • A Waycross, Georgia, 25-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • A burglary and theft occurred in the 2300 block of Crestview Street. Antwan Neunta Russell, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property in this case. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at an unknown location within the city limits of Opelika. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Two counts of first-degree attempted assault in the 200 block of Combs Street. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • A subject on Liberty Road filed a report in reference to criminal mischief. 
  • Steven Hughley, of Tallassee, was arrested for grand jury indictments for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. 
  • A subject on Racetrack Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report in reference to criminal mischief. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Michael Webb, 59, of Five Point, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. 
