Police reports from Sept. 4

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Green Street.
- Joel Lynn Amolins, 54, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
- A Waycross, Georgia, 25-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- A burglary and theft occurred in the 2300 block of Crestview Street. Antwan Neunta Russell, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property in this case.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at an unknown location within the city limits of Opelika.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Two counts of first-degree attempted assault in the 200 block of Combs Street.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- A subject on Liberty Road filed a report in reference to criminal mischief.
- Steven Hughley, of Tallassee, was arrested for grand jury indictments for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
- A subject on Racetrack Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report in reference to criminal mischief.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Michael Webb, 59, of Five Point, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
