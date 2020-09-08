Police reports from Sept. 8

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- A shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 800 block of Crawford Road. No injuries were reported.
- A burglary and theft occurred in the 200 block of Roden Court between 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigation led to the identity of the offenders. Both offenders were located, arrested and charged on Saturday. Both offenders were juveniles. All the stolen property was recovered.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1300 block of Claire Street.
- A burglary and theft occurred in the 2800 block of LaFayette Parkway.
- A burglary and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Marvyn Parkway.
- Opelika police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of Hurst Street on Sunday at about 11:15 p.m. Officers discovered a residence and two vehicles were shot into along with two individuals who were suffering from minor gunshot wounds. Both subjects were treated and released from East Alabama Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing.
- Abraham Gabriel Jiminez, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Willie Charles Smiths, 58, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Robert Winston, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.
- Tony Bernard Bledsoe, 58, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Comer Wayne Benbrook, 45, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- Martavious D. McCullough, 30, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol without permit.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
