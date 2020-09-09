Police reports from Sept. 9

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 600 block of Villas Way.
- Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Duncan Drive.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
- Theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 17.
- Lisa Lee Watson was arrested and charged with theft of property.
- An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Marvyn Parkway. Two cars were broken into.
- Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Sydney Street.
- First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 2200 block of Ben Brown Road.
- Terroristic threats was reported in the 2200 block of 40th Street.
- Telina Lynn Breeze, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and public lewdness.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- A resident of Peckerwood Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report in reference to theft.
- A resident of Racetrack Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report in reference to assault.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
