 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Sept. 9
0 comments

Police reports from Sept. 9

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 600 block of Villas Way. 
  • Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Duncan Drive. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 
  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 17. 
  • Lisa Lee Watson was arrested and charged with theft of property. 
  • An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and illegal possession of prescription drugs. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3500 block of Marvyn Parkway. Two cars were broken into. 
  • Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Sydney Street. 
  • First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 2200 block of Ben Brown Road. 
  • Terroristic threats was reported in the 2200 block of 40th Street. 
  • Telina Lynn Breeze, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and public lewdness. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • A resident of Peckerwood Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report in reference to theft. 
  • A resident of Racetrack Road in Jacksons Gap filed a report in reference to assault. 

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert