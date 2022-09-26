Police respond to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in downtown Auburn

Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar.

Police received the call around 1:50 a.m. and responded to the scene.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said no one was injured, and during the investigation, police were not able to locate any physical evidence.

People on the rooftop lounge of SkyBar said after they heard shots, policeman across the street from the club jumped out of his car and ran over to Toomer's Corner.

"I was at the top of SkyBar when I heard three loud noises," said Will Cathcart, an Auburn student. "My friend asked me if that was gunshots, but I didn't know. A few minutes later, the employees told us we had to go inside and were running around pretty frantically. We were there for about 30 minutes before we decided to leave."

Stewart said the APD had already increased its presence downtown before this weekend.

“Capt. Joseph Morris has increased patrol activity in the downtown area, to include marked units, unmarked units, foot patrol and bike officers,” Stewart said of the head of APD's patrol division. “We encourage the public to continue to work with us in keeping our community safe.”

Stewart said the ramped-up police presence has to do with the increase in crime across the country and the amount of people in the downtown Auburn area on a football weekend.

“We want our community to be safe because we have a lot of people coming to town and a huge student population in the downtown area,” Stewart said.