Police say cameras caught two suspects stealing from Best Buy: Can you help the OPD identify them?
  • Updated
The Opelika Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole several items from Best Buy located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway on Dec. 13.

According to police the security camera video showed two suspects, a black male and a black female, entering the store together at approximately 8 a.m.

Police said they stole several cell phones and a Nest door camera.

The footage shows the male suspect was wearing a black jacket with gray fur around the hood over a blue camouflage hoodie, dark pants and black and clue Nike shoes.

The female suspect was wearing a tan hoodie and sweatpants with purple shoes.

The OPD will be increasing security by having additional units outside Best Buy and in Tiger Town to keep shoppers safe while holiday shopping.

The OPD asks if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspects call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or submit tips through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.

