Police searching for armed suspect last seen near Chewacla State Park

Auburn police and Phenix City police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery and car chase who was last seen on foot in the Chewacla State Park area early Monday morning around 2 a.m.

On Sunday at 9:24 p.m. Phenix City police responded to a call “in reference to a robbery and shots fired” at Walmart located on 3700 U.S. Highway 280/431 North.

Police said when they arrived on the scene no one was injured, but the suspect had already fled in a silver 2015 Kia Optima.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office later made contact with the vehicle in the area of Bleeker Junction, where a chase ensued ending with a wreck,” the police report said.

Police took Shemekia Brooks into custody under a charge of first degree robbery, but the second suspect, Deuante Levon Richardson of Montgomery, fled the scene of the wreck on foot.

Auburn police sent out an alert Sunday night notifying citizens of the police presence near Wrights Mill Road and Chewacla State Park and warned that the suspect was armed.

Richardson was last seen in the Chewacla State Park area wearing a blue jumpsuit, according to police. He has “two outstanding warrants for his arrest for robbery first degree and carrying a pistol without a license,” police said.

This case is still under investigation and police ask anyone with information regarding Richardson’s location to call 911, the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 448-2840 or the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or 334-246-1391.