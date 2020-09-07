Police seek driver in hit-and-run involving 8-year-old on bicycle

Opelika police are investigating a Sunday evening hit-and-run incident in which an 8-year-old child riding a bicycle was seriously injured.

Opelika police and fire personnel responded to the scene at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of W.E. Morton Avenue and South Antioch Circle.

There they found the injured child, who had been hit by “a pick-up truck type of vehicle,” according to a police statement released Monday morning.

The child, who was not identified in the statement, was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

The child is in stable condition with severe but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“With the help of the Opelika Housing Authority the accident was caught on camera. Through multiple tips from concerned citizens the vehicle has been located and has been impounded by the police,” police said.

The Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigations unit is continuing to investigate the crash and continuing to look for the suspected driver.

The department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334)705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

