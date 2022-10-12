Police: Suspect involved in hostage situation assaults officer, receives additional felony charges

The suspect involved in a two-hour standoff with Auburn police on Tuesday then on Wednesday attempted to escape custody and tried to take an officer’s weapon, according to police.

The suspect has been identified as Randy Travis Navarre.

Navarre, 33, was arrested on Tuesday after what police described as a standoff involving juvenile hostages in the Grove Hill subdivision in Auburn. Wednesday, he was taken to Auburn Municipal Court for a bond hearing, where police say he assaulted an officer and attempted to disarm him. Police say officers were able to regain control over Navarre and he was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Tuesday morning, police said they responded to a domestic violence call near the 1000 block of Opelika Road. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Navarre fled the crime scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to the police report.

Navarre was located at a residence in the 1900 block of Windway Road where he refused to exit the residence within the Grove Hill Subdivision, police said.

Police say they then discovered that three juveniles were also inside with Navarre being held as hostages.

The Countywide SWAT team as well as hostage negotiators responded and were eventually able to facilitate the release of the three juveniles. A short time later, Navarre surrendered to officers without further incident, police said.

Police said the juveniles were evaluated by medical personnel but were unharmed.

On Wednesday, Navarre was taken to the Auburn Municipal Court for a bond hearing, and the court ruled that bond would be temporarily withheld, pending further evaluation and safety measures, the police report said.

While being escorted for transport back to the Lee County Jail, police said Navarre assaulted an Auburn police officer and attempted to take the officer’s firearm.

One officer was injured but did not require hospitalization. The police report said there were also minor damages to property.

Navarre on Tuesday was charged with domestic violence third degree, attempting to elude a police officer and three counts of reckless endangerment.

On Wednesday, Navarre was additionally charged with assault second degree, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, escape first degree and criminal mischief third degree. He is currently held without bond.