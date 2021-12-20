Police: Woman accidentally discharges weapon in Opelika T.J. Maxx, shoots herself in the foot

Opelika police investigated an accidental discharge of a firearm on Monday afternoon at a store in the Tiger Town shopping center, saying a woman there shot herself in the foot.

Police were called to the T.J. Maxx at 2185 Tiger Town Parkway at about 2:07 p.m., where first responders found a 55-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her foot. Police said the woman accidentally dropped the firearm which fired and struck her in the foot.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for medical care, and the scene has since been cleared after officers investigated.

