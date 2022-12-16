Police working the Opelika Jane Doe case search for more leads in Virginia and North Carolina

New information in the Opelika Jane Doe case points police to search Virginia and North Carolina for more leads.

Opelika Jane Doe is the unidentified young girl whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika on Jan. 28, 2012. Detectives believe she was killed in 2010 or 2011 and was between 4 and 7 years old.

In the early stages of investigation, detectives believe they found pictures of Jane Doe at an Opelika Vacation Bible School in 2011 at Greater Peace Community Church several miles from where her body was found.

Opelika Police Captain Jonathan Clifton said he and the detective division are actively working this case and will not give up on it until it’s solved.

“We are always working this case,” he said. “This is not a cold case. We’ve actually been working it for years. We need to find justice for Jane Doe and we want to know her name and she deserves a proper burial.”

At the end of November, Clifton said they received information that Jane Doe might have relatives living in Virginia or North Carolina. He sent out a press release to those two states hoping to find anyone who might be able to identify her.

“We have followed leads in Arizona, Orlando, Fla., and New Jersey, and now we’ve got some leads that she could have some relations from up that way around Virginia,” Clifton said. “We’re going to gather all the information that we can and hopefully be able to link some stuff to Opelika and then move the case forward.”

During the past ten years of investigation, Clifton said they’ve received tips, looked at DNA leads and had help from other agencies including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

NCMEC got involved in the case shortly after Jane Doe was found back in 2012, and in 2016 law enforcement asked for assistance from the organization in creating a facial reconstruction.

Carol Schweitzer, the case manager and NCMEC’s supervisor of forensic service, said they found signs of malnourishment and abuse, specifically in Jane Doe’s left eye, which was scarred and caused blindness.

“It’s very difficult to determine exactly how that injury occurred, but we know she sustained the injury several months to a year prior to her death, which created severe damage to the left eye,” Schweitzer said in an earlier interview.

Five years after the initial facial reconstruction was released, NCMEC was able to put together another image they believe is even more accurate.

A new 3D image was released by NCMEC in October 2021 after an assessment from a forensic anthropologist with the Smithsonian in hopes that someone can identify her.

“If (you) know anything, please reach out to the Opelika Police Department,” Clifton said. “Any tip, no matter how small, could be very valuable to us. Anything that (you) think could lead to her identity will be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information on this case can contact the OPD at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.