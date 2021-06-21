'Prayers are what we need': Tallapoosa girls' ranch coping with loss after Saturday crash

It was quiet Monday around the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch, as staff and the six remaining residents coped with the aftermath of Saturday’s fatal crash in Butler County.
“We’re handling it the best it can be expected,” said Michael Smith, CEO of Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches Inc, which operates the ranch outside Camp Hill. “For a while, we’re in denial, and then all of a sudden then the grief sets in and the tears, and then we get mad. We all do that; it’s not just the girls.
“We love those girls and we all handle it in different ways – it’s anger, it’s grief and it’s denial. Eventually – I told the girls yesterday – eventually, all that will go away and we’ll start to do nothing but remember the good times.”
Eight children, including four ranch residents and the children of a house parent, were killed in the crash on Interstate 65 south of Montgomery.
Smith said the van was heading back to the ranch after a beach vacation in Gulf Shores.
Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said multiple vehicles probably hydroplaned in an area heavy with vacation traffic that he said was “notorious” for dangerous conditions where the northbound highway curves down a hill to a small creek.
Ranch staffer Candice Gulley was the van’s only survivor, pulled from the flames by a bystander. Two of her children, ages 3 and 16, died in the crash.
She remained hospitalized in stable condition Monday in Montgomery.
The other victims’ names are being withheld because they were minors and some were in state care.
Smith said there were two vans from the camp along with a car pulling a trailer loaded with suitcases. The lead van was involved in the crash, he said.
“Many of our children have never even seen the beach, so it’s an annual event that we’re able to take these children down there,” he said. This was the first visit back to the beach after the COVID-19 pandemic, “and we were so excited.”
Community members gathered for a prayer service Sunday at Reeltown High School, where the girls attended.
The ranch hosts young women placed there by their families or as wards of the state. Many of them come from troubled backgrounds and, as Smith said, each is handling the losses in her own way.
“Most of the girls are up here visiting with us today and having lunch with us today (in the ranch office),” Smith said. “We’re going to handle it OK. With the faith that we have, you know, prayers are what we need.
“We need prayer as much as we need funds to take care of things, because the only way we’re going to heal our young people here and heal ourselves is through prayer. We’re proud to be a Christian organization and we’ll continue to be a Christian organization.”
Ranch officials have promised to take care of Gulley and her family, along with the late residents’ funeral arrangements. They will also have to replace the van – which Smith valued at $75,000-$80,000 – to continue to serve the girls there and offer services to the young women who will be referred there in the future.
A GoFundMe page – Tallapoosa Co Girls Ranch – has been established by a former resident, Montgomery attorney Beverly Howard.
As of late Monday afternoon, more than $300,000 had been raised online toward a goal of $500,000.
Smith said people could also send checks to Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, PO Box 240009, Montgomery, AL 36124.
All money received will go into the ranch’s general account, which is funded mostly by private donations and some money from the state of Alabama for the young women it places there.
“We know that God will provide and we pray a lot together,” Smith said. “We tell each other that we love each other a lot and we share that loss.
“I was so excited when one of the girls here on the ranch … came up and said, ‘Mr. Michael, let me show you what I did.’ And her way of handling her grief is now she has found pictures that we have of all the girls and all of our families’ girls that we’ve lost.