'Prayers are what we need': Tallapoosa girls' ranch coping with loss after Saturday crash

She remained hospitalized in stable condition Monday in Montgomery.

The other victims’ names are being withheld because they were minors and some were in state care.

Smith said there were two vans from the camp along with a car pulling a trailer loaded with suitcases. The lead van was involved in the crash, he said.

“Many of our children have never even seen the beach, so it’s an annual event that we’re able to take these children down there,” he said. This was the first visit back to the beach after the COVID-19 pandemic, “and we were so excited.”

Community members gathered for a prayer service Sunday at Reeltown High School, where the girls attended.

The ranch hosts young women placed there by their families or as wards of the state. Many of them come from troubled backgrounds and, as Smith said, each is handling the losses in her own way.

“Most of the girls are up here visiting with us today and having lunch with us today (in the ranch office),” Smith said. “We’re going to handle it OK. With the faith that we have, you know, prayers are what we need.