Prison inmates' stimulus checks in Lee County will go to making restitution and paying court costs, DA's office says

The Lee County District Attorney’s Office has taken action to ensure that the stimulus checks given to inmates serving prison sentences in Alabama for crimes committed in Lee County will go towards paying restitution for victims, court costs, fines and fees.

“Recently, the District Attorney's Office became aware Economic Impact Payments had been deposited into the prison accounts of approximately 52 individuals currently serving prison sentences in the Alabama Department of Corrections for crimes committed in Lee County,” Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere said in a statement Thursday. “These crimes include Murder, Violent Sexual Assault, and various other felony convictions, and some of the individuals are serving Life sentences.”

The individual stimulus checks awarded to inmates, all of whom owe money for restitution or other fees, range from $1,200 to $600, and the district attorney’s office said the combined amount is about $30,000.

“We have taken action to garnish these inmates' trust accounts to satisfy the monies owed to victims and the court,” Ventiere said. “Any monies owed to victims will be paid first before any other court fees are satisfied.”

