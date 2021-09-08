 Skip to main content
Probable cause found in case of Lee County man with 14 child sex charges
  • Updated
Lee County District Judge Russell K. Bush found probable cause in the case of a Lee County man facing 14 charges related to child sex abuse and possession of child pornography at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Anthony Douglas Marshall, 31, is facing 11 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age and one count of material harmful to minors after he was arrested by authorities with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in September 2020.

The arrest came after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a sexual assault of a child less than 12 years old having occurred, according to the testimony of Lee County Investigator Greg Sumner.

Sumner testified that authorities interviewed the victim, who told them of multiple instances of sexual abuse involving the defendant.

Authorities were then able to conduct search warrants and seize electronic items belonging to Marshall, including his cell phone, Sumner said.

“While looking for videos that the child described, we came across some photographs that appeared to be child sexual abuse material,” Sumner testified, and added that the photos were of children other than the victim.

Authorities also executed a warrant at Marshall’s home where they found flash drives in a safe in his bedroom that had 115 images of child sexual abuse material saved onto them, Sumner testified.

After his arrest in September 2020, Marshall was held at the Lee County Jail on a $175,500 bond before he was able to make bail days later.

Marshall’s case will next go up before a Lee County grand jury, which will decide whether or not to indict Marshall on the charges levelled against him.

ANTHONY DOUGLAS MARSHALL.jpg

Anthony Douglas Marshall

 Lee County Sheriff's Office
