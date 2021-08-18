Probable cause found in child pornography case of former Auburn City Schools employee and Boy Scout leader

The photos were found in a box located in the closet of a guest bedroom at Johnson’s home that was filled with numerous photos depicting Boy Scout camping trips, family photos and “multiple photographs depicting children under the age of 17 engaged in genital nudity,” Pescia testified.

From the photographs of the two children, Auburn police were able to identify them as the victims from the reports they had received, and they proceeded to interview Johnson.

Pescia testified that he personally interviewed Johnson, who was able to identify the location the photos were taken as well as who the photos depicted and allegedly told Pescia the photos were “all in good fun.”

“He consistently said he knew it looked bad but he can’t explain it. [That’s] how he made statements to me during most of the interview,” Pescia said.

Defense Attorney Bobby Poole questioned Pescia on whether the photographs met the definition of “lewd,” as is necessary to justify a production of child pornography charge.

Lee County Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi argued that it should be up to a jury to decide whether the photographs were lewd in nature, and that probable cause had been met.