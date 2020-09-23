Prosecutors argue to keep Mike Hubbard in jail

State prosecutors aren’t buying former Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard’s bid to get out of jail early based on time already served and other personal damages, and they argue that “were his malicious conduct left unchecked, it would grow like a cancer.”
Hubbard, 58, of Auburn, on Sept. 11 began serving a four-year prison sentence at the Lee County Jail after being convicted in 2016 on a dozen ethics charges, some of which later were dropped. The convictions were based on evidence that he used his high-ranking state office to obtain or influence clients and business interest in his private businesses.
He is scheduled to be released in September 2024.
However, Hubbard’s legal team most recently requested that he be freed because of personal damage he already has suffered, including losing his business, and because some of the convictions were dropped.
Prosecutors filed a response Wednesday evening in Lee County Circuit Court adamantly opposing the request.
“Hubbard’s refusal to admit any guilt or express any remorse makes him wholly unfit to receive any leniency now that he is finally in jail,” they argued. “In sum, nothing material has changed since Hubbard earned his four-year sentence four years ago. It’s simply time for him to serve it. Accordingly, his motion should be denied.”
The state argued that after four years of criminal appeals, Hubbard remains convicted of six felonies involving four provisions of the Alabama Ethics Act.
Hubbard was sentenced on July 7, 2016, after more than a year-and-a-half of pretrial litigation, a three-week trial and the testimony of 44 witnesses.
“No person, no attorney, no judge was in a better position to determine an appropriate sentence for Hubbard. And that is exactly what this Court gave Hubbard: an appropriate sentence,” the state argued in its response. “For that reason, and because Hubbard brings nothing new to the table, save for the fact that he is now behind bars, this Court should deny his request for a reduced sentence.”
Prosecutors walked through each of his convictions and why the judge was correct to pass sentencing with prison time. They also took issue with Hubbard’s claim that his freedom would cause no harm.
Hubbard “may truly believe that he is not a danger to society, but he is wrong. He caused great harm to the State, its citizens’ confidence in its government, and its government’s reputation across the country,” the state’s response claims. “Were this malicious conduct left unchecked, it would grow like a cancer.
“Thus, this Court rightly recognized four years ago that Hubbard deserved a custodial sentence.
“It need not review these same questions again. By doing so this Court would put at risk the very confidence in government it instilled by holding that even a powerful man like Hubbard must account for his crimes.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.