Prosecutors argue to keep Mike Hubbard in jail

The state argued that after four years of criminal appeals, Hubbard remains convicted of six felonies involving four provisions of the Alabama Ethics Act.

Hubbard was sentenced on July 7, 2016, after more than a year-and-a-half of pretrial litigation, a three-week trial and the testimony of 44 witnesses.

“No person, no attorney, no judge was in a better position to determine an appropriate sentence for Hubbard. And that is exactly what this Court gave Hubbard: an appropriate sentence,” the state argued in its response. “For that reason, and because Hubbard brings nothing new to the table, save for the fact that he is now behind bars, this Court should deny his request for a reduced sentence.”

Prosecutors walked through each of his convictions and why the judge was correct to pass sentencing with prison time. They also took issue with Hubbard’s claim that his freedom would cause no harm.

Hubbard “may truly believe that he is not a danger to society, but he is wrong. He caused great harm to the State, its citizens’ confidence in its government, and its government’s reputation across the country,” the state’s response claims. “Were this malicious conduct left unchecked, it would grow like a cancer.