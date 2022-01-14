Pursuing justice but also mercy: Opelika Municipal Court introduces court forgiveness

Starting Feb. 1, the City of Opelika will be offering a Court Forgiveness Program for the first time ever.

Through this program, individuals with certain municipal court charges will be able to “clear their cases without concern of being physically arrested,” according to a release from the City of Opelika.

Denise Rogers, Municipal Court Administrator for the City of Opelika, said the court has over 1,500 outstanding failure-to-appear warrants that they are hoping to clear up through this amnesty program.

Some of the older cases date back as far as 2005.

“We want to give individuals an opportunity to clear their name, settle their case and have their active failure-to-appear warrants recalled without fear of being arrested,” Rogers said.

Individuals who received charges such as traffic or parking tickets, failure-to-appear or failure-to-pay fines or those with warrants issued or pending against them for these charges are eligible for the Court Forgiveness Program.

Those with outstanding warrants for these charges are also eligible for the program, and it includes probation and Time To Pay cases.