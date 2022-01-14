Pursuing justice but also mercy: Opelika Municipal Court introduces court forgiveness

Starting Feb. 1, the City of Opelika will be offering a Court Forgiveness Program for the first time ever.
Through this program, individuals with certain municipal court charges will be able to “clear their cases without concern of being physically arrested,” according to a release from the City of Opelika.
Denise Rogers, Municipal Court Administrator for the City of Opelika, said the court has over 1,500 outstanding failure-to-appear warrants that they are hoping to clear up through this amnesty program.
Some of the older cases date back as far as 2005.
“We want to give individuals an opportunity to clear their name, settle their case and have their active failure-to-appear warrants recalled without fear of being arrested,” Rogers said.
Individuals who received charges such as traffic or parking tickets, failure-to-appear or failure-to-pay fines or those with warrants issued or pending against them for these charges are eligible for the Court Forgiveness Program.
Those with outstanding warrants for these charges are also eligible for the program, and it includes probation and Time To Pay cases.
“This program is a tremendous benefit for the citizens of Opelika,” Judge Wes McCollum said in a release from the city. “Our hope is that these individuals will take advantage of this opportunity.”
Rogers also said this program brings many benefits to individuals with outstanding warrants and to the city.
“For the individual, their outstanding failure-to-appear warrant will be recalled, they will avoid posting a cash bond, suspended license can be reinstated and it can eliminate additional fines, court costs and a possible jail sentence,” Rogers said. “Now is the time to act.”
This program also aims to reduce risk and promote lawful driving.
The City of Opelika said that anyone who wants to take advantage of this program may do so by presenting themselves to the Municipal Court magistrate’s office located at 300 MLK Boulevard between Feb. 1 – March 31.
This program will only last for those two months.
Friends, bail bond companies, relatives and spouses cannot make the amnesty request on behalf of an individual.
The individual with the failure-to-appear warrant must come to the municipal court with a photo ID and handle their own business, Rogers said.
Eligible individuals will need to bring at least one form of identification and either cash, Visa or MasterCard for payments.
If the individual cannot pay the full amount, they can speak with the court to arrange a payment plan or choose to do community service or the Ready to Work program.
“I want them to know and understand that we are a court of integrity,” Rogers said. “We also are a court that pursues justice, but we also reach that goal with mercy. That is another reason why we’re having this amnesty program. We just want folks to take advantage of this opportunity that Opelika is having.”
Rogers said they will be extending their hours Monday to Friday to 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
This is for drop-ins only. No appointments are required.
“Should any eligible individual with a warrant come into contact with law enforcement prior to taking advantage of this court forgiveness program, he/she is subject to immediate arrest,” the City of Opelika said in the release.
The program does not include new drug, alcohol, firearm or domestic violence cases.
“The city incurs high expenses to deal with those people who ignore the law,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in the release. “We simply ask that people communicate with our court clerk so that we can work with them and put their criminal case behind them.”
For a full listing of details on the Court Forgiveness Program, visit www.opelika-al.gov or call the Opelika Municipal Court office at 334-705-5196.