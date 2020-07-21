UPDATE: Cunningham Road reopens after train collision

Update: Tuesday, May 21, 2:53 p.m.

Cunningham Drive has reopened after a late morning train collision near Tiger Town Tuesday.

A CAT tractor pulling a trailer with dual dump bins over the CSX rail line on Cunningham Drive, just north of the shopping center, when it was struck by a westbound train, according to Opelika Police Capt. Shane Healey.

The unidentified tractor driver was airlifted to University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital, but there was information about his condition, Healey said.

There are working lights at that rail crossing, but no stop arms. Healey added that it's not clear how fast, or even if, the vehicle was moving it was struck and thrown off the road.

Cunningham Drive, a north-south road about a mile west of Gateway Drive, was shut down until 3 p.m. with cleanup work. The train was parked until the road opened, according to Healey.