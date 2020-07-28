Rash of Auburn vehicle break-ins leads to charges, arrest of Tuskegee man

A Tuskegee man is facing several theft of property and breaking and entering auto charges in Auburn in connection to a string of Auburn vehicle break-ins.

Derrick Javon Carter, Jr., 25, was arrested on Monday and charged with four counts of breaking and entering auto, four counts of third-degree theft of property, one count of second-degree theft of property and one count of fourth-degree theft of property, Auburn police said Tuesday.

Carter’s arrest stems from an investigation into vehicle break-ins that took place between July 15 and July 26 in the 200 block of Shell Toomer Parkway. Purses and wallets, which contained credit cards, checks and cash, were all taken, police said.

Carter was developed as a suspect during the ensuing investigation.

“Officers patrolling the area of Shell Toomer Parkway observed Carter and took him into custody without incident” on Tuesday, a release from Auburn police reads.

Carter was taken to the Auburn Police Division where he was interviewed and was then charged with an unrelated theft of multiple firearms charge from 2019, said police.

He was then taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $22,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation and police say additional charges are possible.

