Recognize this man? Lee County Sheriff's Office says he impersonated an officer

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say impersonated a police officer.

On Aug. 24 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the sherrif's office received a 911 call from a woman who said she was pulled over by someone impersonating an officer, a press release said.

When the man heard her talking on the phone with 911, he fled the scene.

Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the woman. She told deputies that she “had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 east close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County,” according to the release.

The suspect was a white man driving a white Dodge Ram truck, which had flashing lights mounted in the grill and windshield of the truck.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with the Sheriff’s logo sewn in, with "Officer Walters" printed as the name, deputies said.

A sketch was created to help identify the suspect in this case.

If you know the identity of this person or have any information about this case, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).