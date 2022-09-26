 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Report: Intoxicated driver arrested after hitting SkyBar and eluding police early Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic

Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Auburn police heard a loud noise downtown and found that an intoxicated driver had struck a downtown building, police said.

According to witnesses, the vehicle struck the gate securing the SkyBar nightclub.

Police said the driver pulled off and refused to stop. Police pursued the driver for about 10 minutes traveling about 35 miles an hour.

Once police were able to stop the vehicle, the driver was detained and arrested under charges of attempting to elude and driving under the influence, Auburn police said.

No one was injured and the damage to the property was minimal, police said. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic challenges await Italy's new prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert