Report: Intoxicated driver arrested after hitting SkyBar and eluding police early Saturday morning

Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Auburn police heard a loud noise downtown and found that an intoxicated driver had struck a downtown building, police said.

According to witnesses, the vehicle struck the gate securing the SkyBar nightclub.

Police said the driver pulled off and refused to stop. Police pursued the driver for about 10 minutes traveling about 35 miles an hour.

Once police were able to stop the vehicle, the driver was detained and arrested under charges of attempting to elude and driving under the influence, Auburn police said.

No one was injured and the damage to the property was minimal, police said.