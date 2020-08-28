Report 'warrant' scam to police, says Taylor

Local residents are getting calls this week as part of an “arrest warrant” scam, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Potential victims are getting phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the sheriff’s office, according to Capt. Jimmy Taylor. They are told there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear for court or jury duty, obtain prepaid debit cards or cash in varying amounts, contact the caller and give them the card numbers – or to meet them with cash.

“These people are scammers and everyone is encouraged to hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency for report purposes,” Taylor said.

The most recent scam reported was for the victim to withdraw funds from their bank, come to the sheriff’s office and deposit the money in the Detention Center kiosk machine inside of the building.

The scammers are using (334) 749-5651 as a contact number – which is a legitimate Lee County Sheriff’s Office number; however, the scammers are “Spoofing” the legitimate contact line by using various internet applications to divert the calls to another phone number.