Reward offered in case of missing Tuskegee man

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward that leads to the location of missing Tuskegee man Marquez Duncan, Jr., the organization announced Monday.

Duncan was last seen by friends Feb. 23 at his home in Tuskegee. Police with the Tuskegee Police Department and Duncan’s family members are continuing their search for him, CrimeStoppers said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Family members describe Duncan, 22, as a dark skinned black male standing at 6 feet and weighing about 155 pounds, CrimeStoppers officials said.

The family said it is out of character for Duncan to not have some form of communication with his father, mother or friends for such a length of time, and they are asking the public to come forward with any information that might lead law enforcement to his whereabouts, CrimeStoppers officials said.

CrimeStoppers is asking anyone with information regarding where Duncan might be to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.