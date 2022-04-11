Rick Ennis takes the stand Monday morning in his capital murder trial

Derrill Richard ‘Rick’ Ennis took the witness stand on Monday, which was Day 7 of his capital murder trial.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

Ennis, 42, approached the stand on Monday morning to testify. He told the jury that he met Lori around 2003, “spent a lot of time with her,” and visited her trailer frequently.

The prosecution and defense will give closing statements to the jury on Tuesday.

Sex and dating

When Ennis was questioned about the letter he wrote to Slesinski, Ennis said he’d written it about “a month or two before she went missing,” and it was a letter asking her if she wanted to date him. Ennis said he and Slesinski talked about the letter, and she had told him she wanted to remain friends.

One of Ennis’ defense attorneys, William Whatley, asked Ennis if he ever had sex with Slesinski, and he replied yes. Ennis said the first time was about two months before she went missing, and the last time was a week before she went missing.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere asked Ennis how he gave the letter to Slesinski.

“She had given me a key to her house and she asked me to return it,” Ennis said. “So when I returned the key I left the – it was a letter inside of a card – and I left it on her kitchen table with the key on top.”

At this point, Ventiere questioned the order of events. “She asked for her key back after she found that letter, didn’t she?” Ventiere asked.

“I’m not 100 percent sure,” Ennis said.

Ventiere asked what else the letter said, and if there was anything explicit in it, but Ennis only said he remembered asking Slesinski if she wanted to date. Ventiere asked why Slesinski would be upset by this letter.

According to former APD investigator Jenkins, Ennis had told police in 2006 that the letter had made Slesinski mad. In court on Monday, Ennis said, “She wasn’t really mad. She just wasn’t happy that I left the letter.”

“She asked me why I didn’t ask her sooner,” Ennis said. “That we’ve been friends for so long that she just wanted to keep it as friends.”

Monday afternoon in the state’s rebuttal, Ventiere called Special Agent Mark Whitaker to the stand and played a recorded jail phone call Ennis made to his former boss from Virginia named Sharon where he tells her about his relationship with Slesisnki.

“We were never together,” Ennis said in the recording clip. Whitaker confirmed Ennis was the speaker.

Marijuana

Ennis confirmed to the jury that he did grow marijuana, and Whatley asked him where he grew it. Ennis said he took Slesinski’s "grow" from Troy, took it to his place on Emily Avenue, then transplanted it in Tuskegee National Forest. Ennis said Slesinski was involved in that process.

Ventiere asked Ennis if he’d ever told police about growing marijuana in Tuskegee National Forest, and Ennis said he had not.

On the Saturday Slesinski went missing, Ennis said, he saw her late that afternoon at her trailer. He told the jury he’d locked his keys in his car and had to use a coat hanger from Slesinski to unlock his vehicle.

Ventiere asked Ennis why he felt it was important to go back in his statement and say, “I left this part out: I had to use a hanger.” The hanger was later found underneath Slesinski’s bed stretched out, according to Auburn police investigators.

“It’s what happened,” Ennis said. “Because I’d used the hanger to unlock my car.”

Ennis said he had left Slesinski’s trailer and drove to Montgomery to sell marijuana to someone he “knew and trusted.” He said he knew Rod from working together at Smokey Bones in 2004 and had purchased "weed" from him.

In 2006, Ennis said he “was pretty desperate to sell the marijuana” because he didn’t have a job at the time.

Ennis said the last time he worked at AMF Auburn Lanes was “about six weeks before Lori went missing,” and he didn’t have a key to the building.

He said he had thought Slesinski was going to sell her portion of the marijuana after she went to the store on Saturday.

Ventiere asked Ennis, having known that Slesinski was planning on selling marijuana, when he started to think something bad had happened to her. He said when the police found her car on fire on Wednesday.

APD Detective Chris Murray was called to the stand Monday afternoon and told the jury that when he inspected Slesinski's trailer he didn't find any drug paraphernalia and said the trailer did not smell like marijuana.

“The source of information of Lori selling two and a half pounds of marijuana, the only source of that information, the only person that said she was doing that came from the defendant, correct?” Lee County Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas asked.

“That is correct,” Murray said.

Lindsay Braun, one of Slesinski’s friends and former coworkers, was called to the stand again on Monday and further questioned about Slesinski growing marijuana.

Braun told the jury she knew Slesinski grew some at her mother’s home, but not at her trailer in Auburn. She said Slesinski had told her she was only growing one or two plants for herself so she didn’t have to purchase any.

Braun said she never saw grow lights, plants, vacuum sealers or baggies at Slesinski’s trailer, which she said she visited “a lot.”

Ventiere asked Braun if Slesinksi ever sold marijuana that she knew of, and Braun replied no.

In the statement Ennis gave to police on Tuesday June 13, 2006, he had told police he returned to Montgomery on Sunday and Monday to try to sell the marijuana. In court on Monday, he stood by his statement.

In the June 13 statement, Ennis also told police that he sold the marijuana to Rod for $2,400, but in court on Monday Ennis said he lied about selling it because he was scared of being arrested for drug trafficking.

“I answered every question truthfully except the ones about marijuana,” Ennis told the jury.

Ennis told the jury that he never actually sold the marijuana to Rod, but instead hid it and was “scared to go get it.”

Ventiere pointed out that Ennis needed money but left the marijuana behind.

Evidence

Jenkins, the former APD investigator, testified in court last week that when he was taking statement's from Ennis in 2006, he saw scratch marks on Ennis’ arms and hands. Jenkins said when he had asked Ennis how he got them, Ennis had said he didn’t know.

While on the stand on Monday, Ennis told the jury he got the scratches from “playing with his dog,” a female bulldog.

Ennis also told the jury that his dog was not fixed and had periods.

Whatley asked Ennis what the scrub brush, found by police while searching his vehicle in 2006, was for. Ennis replied it was for cleaning up the blood from his dog, which he said occurred “frequently” and “about once a month.”

Ventiere pointed out that dogs only have periods about twice a year.

“Whenever my dog went into heat, I distinctly remember her spotting on the floor and me cleaning it with a brush,” Ennis said.

On Monday, Ennis responded to testimony last week from former APD detective Lee Hodge that a hand-rolled cigarette was found at the car fire scene, and from a forensic analyst that the DNA matched Ennis.

Ennis confirmed that he did smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, but he only smoked them at his house.

Also on Monday, Whatley showed Ennis pictures of three rugs.

In testimony last week, Ennis' former roommate, Abram Sissons, said that Ennis had the rugs in the apartment they shared, and that Ennis had told him the rugs were a gift from Slesinski. Her mother and a friend last week identified those rugs as being from Slesinski's trailer. Sissons also said he had seen a Galileo thermometer in Ennis' bedroom, and Slesinski's mother testified that she'd given her daughter a Galileo thermometer that was missing from the trailer after her disappearance.

On Monday on the witness stand, Ennis confirmed that the rugs were the ones he had in the apartment he shared with Sissons in Huntsville in 2007, but he said he'd bought the rugs at Target.

When Whatley asked Ennis if he ever owned a Galileo thermometer, Ennis replied no.

“I have a vague idea of what it is, but I’ve never seen one in person,” Ennis said.

Questions

Sissons had also told the jury last week that Ennis had trashed his apartment and left the oven on with a liquid-filled glass inside after he’d told Ennis to leave.

On Monday, when Whatley asked Ennis if he trashed the apartment and tried to burn it down, Ennis said no.

Whatley also asked Ennis questions in response to last week's testimony from Terry Booth, who said he worked with Ennis in 2008 at Sam’s Club in South Carolina, that Ennis had told him at a Wild Wing Café that he had “strangled a bitch.” He also said that Ennis had called Slesinski "a white piece of trailer park trash."

Whatley asked Ennis on Monday if he ever went out drinking with Booth and if he ever told Booth he strangled someone.

Ennis said no to both questions.

Whatley asked Ennis if he had an argument with Slesinski the last time he saw her, if he broke into her trailer that Saturday, if he kidnapped her, and if he burnt her vehicle.

To all of these questions, Ennis answered no.

“Did you kill Lori?” Whatley asked.

“I did not,” Ennis said.