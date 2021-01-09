Rural Lee County bar faces complaints from neighbors and scrutiny from officials after shooting

“Del Ranch has had a bad reputation for years, and this goes back into the ‘80s. The fights that would go on—some folks called it Del Fight and Fight Ranch,” Long said. “You mix alcohol and tempers and that’s what you end up with. The problem is it’s flowing over into the neighborhood.”

Jones said his office has responded to many incidents at the Del Ranch over the years, and he and his deputies are in the process of putting those reports together to present to the county commission.

“Our primary concern is the safety of the public—it always is,” Jones said. “Any time we have a circumstance involving any particular location or any particular type of operation or business that is presenting what appears to be a credible threat to public safety based on evidence, then obviously we’re going to call attention to it and take actions to mitigate that circumstance.”

Jones said the complaints his office has received over the past year alone range from illegally parked cars, damaged mailboxes and noise complaints to shootings, assaults and other violent crimes.

Long, like Jones, shares the same fear that the violence taking place at the Del Ranch could spill over and harm innocent community members like Hunt and her family.