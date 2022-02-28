Salem man arrested in connection with two shootings, Lee County Sherrif's Office says

Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 33-year-old Timothy Scott Hall Jr, whom deputies said was involved in two shootings this month.

Hall, of Salem, was arrested on Feb. 24 under a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle, deputies said.

On Feb. 11, Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a fight in the parking lot of Springvilla Grocery, which “ultimately led to one of the subjects involved firing a weapon into a vehicle that was leaving the scene,” according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

After looking at video evidence, investigators identified Hall as one of the two men fighting. The other man “ran to his vehicle and proceeded to drive away,” and investigators said evidence indicates Hall “fired into the vehicle as it was leaving, striking the driver side.”

On Feb. 24, Lee County Investigators said they found evidence that Hall was involved in another shooting at M&M Grocery located on Ala. 169 in Opelika.

Hall was arrested that day after Lee County Investigators conducted a search warrant at Hall’s residence. He was released after posting a $50,000 bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.