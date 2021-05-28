Salem man dies in Lee County car crash

A Salem man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday near Smiths Station, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Theodore Armour, 84, was fatally injured when the 2004 Mercedes C240 he was driving collided with a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Misty Rich, 47, of Auburn, according to authorities.

Armour succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 10:41 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Lee County 430 about one mile west of Smiths Station.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

