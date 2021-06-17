Salem woman charged with torture, child abuse of 2-year-old girl

A Salem woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a 2-year-old girl vomiting and took her to the hospital, authorities with the sheriff’s office said.

Katie Farish Booker, 42, of Salem, is facing charges of torture and willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age by a responsible person after deputies responded to 112 Lee Road 250 in Salem and found the toddler vomiting and lethargic, according to authorities.

The toddler was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where medical staff said the girl was a victim of child abuse, and investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office determined that the abuse occurred in both Lee County and Muscogee County in Georgia, authorities said.

Booker was the custodian of the child at the time the abuse was discovered and was booked into the Lee County Detention Center Wednesday before being released after posting a $10,000 bond, according to authorities.

The case is still under investigation, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 334-749-5651.

