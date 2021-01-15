Salem woman dies after car crash on U.S. 280

A 71-year-old woman is dead after sustaining injuries in a car wreck Friday afternoon, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Margie Hilyer of Salem died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 280 East at Lee Road 737 around 4:20 p.m. Friday afternoon, the coroner’s office said.

Hilyer was pinned in her 2015 Jeep Cherokee and had to be extricated from her vehicle before being rushed to East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance, where she succumbed to her wounds at 5:53 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Hilyer appears to have pulled out of Lee Road 737 into the path of an oncoming 2018 Ford F150 travelling west on U.S. 280 when she was struck in the driver’s side, the coroner’s office said.

The driver of the F150 was transported to the emergency room with minor injuries, according to the coroner's office.

The car crash remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers of ALEA and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

