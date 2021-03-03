Search for an 11-year-old girl’s killer restarts 22 years later, $10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

Investigators with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office are reinvestigating a cold case from 1999 in which an 11-year-old girl was taken from her home and found murdered later that day, authorities with the sheriff’s office said.

Shameka Ray, then a student at Beulah Elementary School, was reported missing from her home in Lee County in January 1999 before being found dead in Valley, Ala., Deputy Jonathan Williams with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said.

“She was taken from her home located on Highway 29 and was reported missing in the early hours of Jan. 29, 1999,” Williams said. “That afternoon the same day her body was located in the woodline off Judge Brown Road in Chambers County, and since then the case has been open.”

After Ray’s father reached out to the sheriff's office and asked them to keep looking into the death of his daughter, Williams and Lt. Jeff Hinkle were assigned to investigate the case.

Though the case initially began before the sheriff’s office made the switch to digital documentation, Williams said the previous investigators assigned to the case “did a good job of keeping up with everything” and he and Hinkle are hoping to get new leads in the case.