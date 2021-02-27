Search for missing Southern Union student ongoing, last seen in Cobb County

Chief Robert Starrett with the Austell Police Department said the case is considered a missing persons case and there are not yet any persons of interest.

“It was a concern for us that she left everything behind and didn’t tell anyone where she was going or what was going on,” the chief said. “At this time, we’re just hoping that she’s with someone and she’ll come forward when she sees the reports on the news. … We’re just working it under suspicious circumstances right now. We don’t have any persons of interest, but we have a good many folks who we need to contact, and we’re just running down the list now and calling all of her friends.”

Heather said her daughter travels back and forth from Auburn and Cobb County to go to school and work part-time as an equestrian.

“She’s sweet and kind and naive and beautiful and smart,” Heather said. “I know she’s 22, but she’s not 22 in general life experience. She doesn’t go out and hang out, she doesn’t party. She’s in school, she’s at the barn or she’s at home.”

Abigail’s mother said she is certain she wouldn’t be gone so long with no word voluntarily.

“This would never be her choice to be gone this long,” Heather said. “There were some major happy events going on this week that she wouldn’t miss for anything in the world. … We were doing something for her that she has been working toward for a very long time that was supposed to be happening right now as we speak, and she’s not here. That’s why she was [in Cobb County] all this week, it was leading up to me being here this morning to watch her on a new horse and there’s no way she would have voluntarily missed this, not for all the tea in China. Never.”

