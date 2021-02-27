Search for missing Southern Union student ongoing, last seen in Cobb County

A 22-year-old Auburn High graduate and pre-nursing student at Southern Union State Community College is missing after last being seen Thursday night at an apartment in Cobb County, her mother, Heather Toeneboehn, said.
Police with the Austell Police Department are looking for Abigail Toeneboehn, who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment she shares with a roommate at the West Creek Stables apartments on Perkerson Mill Road, Heather said.
“All of her belongings are here [at the apartment]. Car, car keys, phone, wallet, money, clothes, make-up bag, toothbrush—everything’s here,” Heather said.
Abigail was last seen watching T.V. by her roommate Thursday night before the roommate went to sleep, but wasn’t discovered missing until about 7 a.m. Friday morning, Heather said.
“Her roommate said she thought at some point [Abigail] opened and closed the door, but there would be no way to know if that was Abi or if it was somebody else,” Heather said. “We haven’t seen or heard from her since.”
Heather said local law enforcement came out in force Friday to search for Abigail with search parties, dogs and and all points bulletin posted to look out for the missing woman.
“The local police department has been outstanding. They got her on the missing persons list immediately,” Heather said. “There are search groups already organized looking for her, and people all throughout this area, nationwide and also in the Lee County area.”
Chief Robert Starrett with the Austell Police Department said the case is considered a missing persons case and there are not yet any persons of interest.
“It was a concern for us that she left everything behind and didn’t tell anyone where she was going or what was going on,” the chief said. “At this time, we’re just hoping that she’s with someone and she’ll come forward when she sees the reports on the news. … We’re just working it under suspicious circumstances right now. We don’t have any persons of interest, but we have a good many folks who we need to contact, and we’re just running down the list now and calling all of her friends.”
Heather said her daughter travels back and forth from Auburn and Cobb County to go to school and work part-time as an equestrian.
“She’s sweet and kind and naive and beautiful and smart,” Heather said. “I know she’s 22, but she’s not 22 in general life experience. She doesn’t go out and hang out, she doesn’t party. She’s in school, she’s at the barn or she’s at home.”
Abigail’s mother said she is certain she wouldn’t be gone so long with no word voluntarily.
“This would never be her choice to be gone this long,” Heather said. “There were some major happy events going on this week that she wouldn’t miss for anything in the world. … We were doing something for her that she has been working toward for a very long time that was supposed to be happening right now as we speak, and she’s not here. That’s why she was [in Cobb County] all this week, it was leading up to me being here this morning to watch her on a new horse and there’s no way she would have voluntarily missed this, not for all the tea in China. Never.”