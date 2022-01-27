 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Searches at two Opelika convenience stores lead to two drug busts, two arrests
After conducting two separate search warrants on Tuesday, the Opelika Police Narcotics Division recovered drugs, cash and firearms and arrested two suspects.

 Contributed by the OPD

The Opelika Police have arrested two suspects after conducting two separate search warrants on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Opelika Police Narcotics Division conducted the searches at two local convenience stores.

The first was conducted at AM PM Food Mart (Big Cat) on 3700 Pepperell Parkway where detectives said they recovered “bags containing Kratom, pills believed to be Tianeptine, Viagra pills, cash and a revolver.”

Police arrested a 21-year-old suspect Kamal Kumar of Opelika on two outstanding warrants for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the OPD report.

The second search on Tuesday was conducted at Chevron Food Mart on 1101 Columbus Parkway where detectives said they recovered “a large quantity of pills believed to be Tianeptine and two firearms.”

Police arrested a 62-year-old suspect Cynthia Lee Thompson of Opelika and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, the report said.

The OPD is still investigating these cases and additional charges are pending.

If you have any information on the case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

