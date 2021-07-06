Second perjury charge dropped in Brandon Hughes case

Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson granted a motion to drop a first-degree perjury charge against former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes June 30, according to court documents.
The State Attorney General’s Office filed a motion June 29 to nolle prosequi, and after the motion was granted, the first-degree perjury charge was disposed, according to court records.
Hughes was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Nov. 9, 2020, after the Alabama Attorney General’s Office charged him with an additional charge of perjury, adding to the five counts of ethics violations, one count of conspiracy and another count of perjury he was already charged with in Lee County.
According to a November 2020 statement from the State Attorney General’s Office, the charge was in connection to Hughes allegedly giving false testimony to the Alabama Ethics Commission.
The granted motion to drop the second perjury charge came less than a week after Hughes’ trial in Lee County ended with Hughes pleading guilty to two felony counts on June 24, including first-degree perjury and using his public office for personal gain.
Hughes, who originally pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, agreed to a three-year sentence for both counts and is expected to spend at least 10 months in jail, according to his plea agreement.
Hughes will also be required to pay back the $14,000 in public funds he used for legal fees to settle a sexual discrimination lawsuit, and he will also be required to pay restitution to a Chambers County business related to his conspiracy to commit theft charge which was dismissed, according to the state.
In addition to the potential prison time and fees, Hughes, who was suspended from his office after being charged, was removed from the district attorney’s office upon the court’s acceptance of his guilty plea, the attorney general’s office said.
A date for Hughes’ sentencing has not been set.