Second Tiger Transit employee on trial in 2017 bus rape case; Patillo found guilty in 2019

Thomas said video evidence would show Johnson turning off the lights on the bus at Patillo’s request and yelling “Yo! Yo!” when a new passenger was about to board the vehicle, and that Johnson’s guilt would ultimately be determined by considering whether or not the defendant knew of Patillo’s actions that night.

“This is such a unique case, because the vast majority of this crime is on video, which usually doesn’t happen,” Thomas said. “Everything that happened, you’ll see and you’ll decide whether or not [Johnson] facilitated, promoted, assisted or was an accomplice in the rape by Tony Patillo of [the victim].”

Mazur said Patillo took advantage of Johnson, who was a rookie driver with Tiger Transit at the time, and that Johnson was unaware of what Patillo was doing in the back of the bus and was just trying to drive the victim home.

“[Johnson] was a newbie, he was a rookie, he was a baby bus driver. James Johnson shouldn’t have even been on the road by himself on Sept. 15, 2017,” Muzar said. “Tony Patillo didn’t care about privacy—he cared about concealing his plan from James Johnson, and that’s why Tony Patillo wanted him up front. … You are going to see a brand-new bus driver who has absolutely no idea what to do when an intoxicated person gets on his bus.”