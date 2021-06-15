Second Tiger Transit employee on trial in 2017 bus rape case; Patillo found guilty in 2019

Defense Attorney Sherri Mazur began her opening statements Tuesday in the trial of her client, James Johnson, by condemning Tony Patillo.
Both men were Tiger Transit employees on homecoming weekend of 2017 and were on a bus when an intoxicated 18-year-old student was sexually assaulted.
Patillo was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and public lewdness and sentenced to more than 21 years in prison in 2019.
Johnson, 35, is on trial after being charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in connection to the incident.
“Members of the jury, let me just start by saying, ‘Shame on Tony Patillo. Shame on him,’” Mazur said. “Tony Patillo deserves to be punished. The evidence will show that Tony Patillo took advantage of [the victim] … but [the victim] is not the only person that Tony Patillo took advantage of on Sept. 15, 2017. The evidence will show that Tony Patillo took advantage of James Johnson, too.”
Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas told the jury during his opening statements that Johnson was an accomplice in Patillo’s crimes and was guilty of the charges leveled against him.
“Privacy. That’s what the evidence is going to show James Johnson gave Tony Patillo when he raped and sodomized [the victim],” Thomas said.
Thomas said video evidence would show Johnson turning off the lights on the bus at Patillo’s request and yelling “Yo! Yo!” when a new passenger was about to board the vehicle, and that Johnson’s guilt would ultimately be determined by considering whether or not the defendant knew of Patillo’s actions that night.
“This is such a unique case, because the vast majority of this crime is on video, which usually doesn’t happen,” Thomas said. “Everything that happened, you’ll see and you’ll decide whether or not [Johnson] facilitated, promoted, assisted or was an accomplice in the rape by Tony Patillo of [the victim].”
Mazur said Patillo took advantage of Johnson, who was a rookie driver with Tiger Transit at the time, and that Johnson was unaware of what Patillo was doing in the back of the bus and was just trying to drive the victim home.
“[Johnson] was a newbie, he was a rookie, he was a baby bus driver. James Johnson shouldn’t have even been on the road by himself on Sept. 15, 2017,” Muzar said. “Tony Patillo didn’t care about privacy—he cared about concealing his plan from James Johnson, and that’s why Tony Patillo wanted him up front. … You are going to see a brand-new bus driver who has absolutely no idea what to do when an intoxicated person gets on his bus.”
Mazur said the evidence would show that after picking up the intoxicated victim from Sky Bar in downtown Auburn, Johnson drove her to her stop nearby her home, could not get her to exit the bus, and drove back to Sky Bar to meet his supervisor at Tiger Transit. Mazur said the supervisor decided to send Patillo, a more experienced driver, with Johnson on the bus to help him, and that the two drivers had no prior relationship together.