‘She was treated as nothing more than a commodity’: Trial begins for Auburn man charged with rape, kidnapping, human trafficking of 13-year-old girl

An Auburn man is on trial Wednesday after he was charged with the first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree human trafficking of a 13-year-old girl who ran away from the Lee Youth Development Center in October 2017.

The girl “left the facility and was later picked up by several unknown males in a vehicle and taken to a residence in Auburn,” according to a 2018 press release from the Auburn Police Division. “While at the residence, she was held against her will and sexually assaulted.”

Brian Denare Askew, 40, was arrested and charged in January 2018 after he allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old victim at his residence in October 2017, and prosecutors said he kept the victim at a trap house to have sex with men there.

“She was treated as nothing more than a commodity, or an object,” Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi told the jury during her opening statements. “She was something to the defendant and all of his buddies that they didn’t really care about, but she was something that they used when they wanted her. They shared her, they passed her around, and they did it as if she were something dispensable.”