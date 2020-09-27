 Skip to main content
Sheriff: 23-year-old man dies of apparent gunshot wounds
Sheriff: 23-year-old man dies of apparent gunshot wounds

Police lights

Chambers County officials are investigating a late-night shooting over the weekend that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Deputies arrived at the scene at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of County Road 65, according to a press statement released Sunday afternoon from Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s office.

The office was responding to calls reporting gunfire in the area and a report that a male victim had been injured.

Arriving deputies found Rodney Finley Jr. suffering from life-threatening wounds, and emergency medical personnel took him to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier.

Finley later died from his injuries.

“This incident is still under investigation and deputies are requesting if you have any information about this case, please contact Sergeant Hinkle at 334-864-4335 or 334- 864-1083,” the statement said.

No other details were available late Sunday.

Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He previously served as the news editor in New York for the nation's second largest newspaper company, and as the senior editor at several other news entities around the nation. He is an Auburn alum.

