Sheriff: 23-year-old man dies of apparent gunshot wounds

Chambers County officials are investigating a late-night shooting over the weekend that left a 23-year-old man dead.
Deputies arrived at the scene at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of County Road 65, according to a press statement released Sunday afternoon from Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s office.
The office was responding to calls reporting gunfire in the area and a report that a male victim had been injured.
Arriving deputies found Rodney Finley Jr. suffering from life-threatening wounds, and emergency medical personnel took him to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier.
Finley later died from his injuries.
“This incident is still under investigation and deputies are requesting if you have any information about this case, please contact Sergeant Hinkle at 334-864-4335 or 334- 864-1083,” the statement said.
No other details were available late Sunday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.