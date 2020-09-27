Sheriff: 23-year-old man dies of apparent gunshot wounds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chambers County officials are investigating a late-night shooting over the weekend that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Deputies arrived at the scene at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of County Road 65, according to a press statement released Sunday afternoon from Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s office.

The office was responding to calls reporting gunfire in the area and a report that a male victim had been injured.

Arriving deputies found Rodney Finley Jr. suffering from life-threatening wounds, and emergency medical personnel took him to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier.

Finley later died from his injuries.

“This incident is still under investigation and deputies are requesting if you have any information about this case, please contact Sergeant Hinkle at 334-864-4335 or 334- 864-1083,” the statement said.

No other details were available late Sunday.

