Sheriff’s office investigating Beauregard shooting
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon that left two men wounded, according to authorities.

“We received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. today. The caller reported a possible shooting, and deputies encountered the victims in a vehicle as they were making their way to the hospital on Highway 51,” Sheriff Jay Jones said.

Jones said one victim was shot in the upper body and the other was shot in the arm. Both have been transported to hospitals, Jones said.

A suspect involved in the shooting has yet to be arrested or named, but Jones said deputies have some “good leads.”

