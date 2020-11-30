Sheriff’s office investigating Beauregard shooting

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon that left two men wounded, according to authorities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. today. The caller reported a possible shooting, and deputies encountered the victims in a vehicle as they were making their way to the hospital on Highway 51,” Sheriff Jay Jones said.

Jones said one victim was shot in the upper body and the other was shot in the arm. Both have been transported to hospitals, Jones said.

A suspect involved in the shooting has yet to be arrested or named, but Jones said deputies have some “good leads.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.