UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to authorities
O'Narrion Lanar Tolbert, 18, of Opelika. 

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 12:45 p.m.

O'Narrion Lanar Tolbert, 18, of Opelika, is in custody, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate an Opelika teen who is facing attempted murder charges.

The office has an active arrest warrant for O'Narrion Lanar Tolbert, 18, for two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, authorities said. 

Police ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Tolbert to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

