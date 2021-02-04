Shooting at South College gas station leaves one wounded

One person is wounded after a shooting broke out at the Murphy’s gas station on South College Street by the Walmart in Auburn Thursday evening.

A person of interest in the incident that left one person wounded and two vehicles damaged is in police custody, Auburn Asst. Chief Clarence Stewart said.

The Opelika-Auburn News witnessed a police vehicle escorting an ambulance toward East Alabama Medical Center at about 6:45 p.m.

There is no present danger to the general public, police said, and more details regarding the incident will come as the investigation remains ongoing.

