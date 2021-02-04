 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting at South College gas station leaves one wounded
0 comments
breaking

Shooting at South College gas station leaves one wounded

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

One person is wounded after a shooting broke out at the Murphy’s gas station on South College Street by the Walmart in Auburn Thursday evening.

A person of interest in the incident that left one person wounded and two vehicles damaged is in police custody, Auburn Asst. Chief Clarence Stewart said. 

The Opelika-Auburn News witnessed a police vehicle escorting an ambulance toward East Alabama Medical Center at about 6:45 p.m.

There is no present danger to the general public, police said, and more details regarding the incident will come as the investigation remains ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert