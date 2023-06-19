A 44-year-old man was shot Friday night near Lee Road 57, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Auburn police.

Marco Jureell Rowell, 45, of Auburn faces a second-degree assault charge in the shooting. He was booked into the Lee County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Auburn police responded to the call on Friday reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Lee Road 57. Officers and paramedics found the 44-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound and provided first aid before airlifting him to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, for further treatment.

Responding officers found Rowell at the crime scene and identified him as a suspect. Police said the suspect and victim are acquaintances and the shooting was not random. No details about the incident or motive have been released.