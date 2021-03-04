 Skip to main content
Shooting on Old Wrights Mill Road leaves one with serious injuries
Shooting on Old Wrights Mill Road leaves one with serious injuries

A shooting Thursday morning on Old Wrights Mill Road left one man with serious injuries, police with the Auburn Police Division said.

The Auburn man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police said the individuals involved in the incident were acquaintances.

Police are developing leads and have a person of interest in the case, Asst. Chief Clarence Stewart said.

This article will be updated as more information on the case becomes available.

