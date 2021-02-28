 Skip to main content
Shooting on White Street leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
breaking

Shooting on White Street leaves one dead, one with serious injuries

White Street incident.JPG

Officers with the AUburn Police Division respond to the scene of a shooting on White Street Sunday afternoon.

 Alex Hosey,

One man is dead and another is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting broke out on White Street in Auburn Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to calls of gunshots fired in the 300 block of White Street at about 5 p.m. Sunday and discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Auburn police said.

One man was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased, while the other was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and while there is no known threat to the public at this time, police are looking into allegations made by a homeowner of White Street that the two men attempted to rob him before he defended himself, police said.

The Auburn Police Division is asking anyone with more information related to the case to contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line, 334-246-1391.

