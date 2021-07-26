Ski-boat driver charged with boating under the influence after Lake Martin night crash injures two

A single-vessel crash on Lake Martin on Saturday night left two injured, and authorities said the driver of the boat was driving under the influence.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Marine Patrol Division responded to the 21-foot Supra Sunsport ski-boat crash at about 9 p.m. Saturday after it struck a pier at the Kowaliga Marina in Tallapoosa County.

There were three people on board the boat at the time of the crash, though authorities said only two were injured.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mason William Goodwin, 20, of Birmingham, and another injured passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Goodwin, whom authorities said was driving the boat at the time of the crash, was charged with boating under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages. A 19-year-old passenger was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages, authorities said.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted, and ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the incident, according to authorities.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.