Ski-boat driver charged with boating under the influence after Lake Martin night crash injures two
  • Updated
Police lights

A single-vessel crash on Lake Martin on Saturday night left two injured, and authorities said the driver of the boat was driving under the influence.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Marine Patrol Division responded to the 21-foot Supra Sunsport ski-boat crash at about 9 p.m. Saturday after it struck a pier at the Kowaliga Marina in Tallapoosa County.

There were three people on board the boat at the time of the crash, though authorities said only two were injured.

Mason William Goodwin, 20, of Birmingham, and another injured passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Goodwin, whom authorities said was driving the boat at the time of the crash, was charged with boating under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages. A 19-year-old passenger was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages, authorities said.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted, and ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the incident, according to authorities.

